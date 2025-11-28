Cristiano Ronaldo makes unexpected career move at age 40

Sports

Ronaldo is all set to play in his sixth World Cup at the age of 41 which will probably be his last tournament.

  By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldo announces a major move into mixed martial arts (MMA) at the age of 40.

The Portuguese star has partnered with UFC star IIia Topuria, marking a bold step into a new chapter beyond his football career.

WOW FC began as a small MMA organization but has quickly become one of Europe's fastest-growing promotions.

Ronaldo said this new venture reflects values he strongly believes in, such as discipline, respect and resilience.

CR7 said in a statement, noting, "MMA represents values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation," as per GOAL.

Afterwards, he further said on X, "I’m excited to share some big news: I will become a shareholder of @wowfcmma! We share values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence."

Meanwhile, Topuria expressed excitement about Ronaldo joining WOW FC, saying it is a "powerful moment for the sport."

He praised Ronaldo for his professionalism, work, ethic and global influence and said together they aim to "push MMA to new heights and inspire athletes and fans around the world to believe that anything is possible."

This partnership is even more special as it marks a major turn in the relationship between Ronaldo and Topuria who were critics of each other just a year ago.

