Ronaldo’s another record smashed by Mbappe with stunning Champions League feat 

Kylian Mbappe has smashed another record of Cristiano Ronaldo with a new UEFA Champions League milestone.
According to Sports Star, the Real Madrid star on Wednesday, November 26, broke the Portuguese star footballer's record with the quickest hat-trick for the club in the Champions League.
The French footballer achieved the feat during Real Madrid's clash with Olympiacos in their league phase match in Athens.
Mbappe made history by scoring a hat-trick in less than seven minutes to become Real Madrid’s quickest player to score three goals in a match and the second-fastest footballer in the UEFA Champions League, behind Liverpool’s Mohammad Salah.
The 26-year-old scored his first goal of the match with a Vinicius Jr assist before netting two more in six minutes and 42 seconds, four minutes quicker than five-time Ballon d’Or award winner Ronaldo’s record.
Mbappé said, “I’m very happy to have scored the goals, it’s always a pleasure for me. My teammates always set me up with good balls. I’m lucky to play for this team that has so much quality.”
Fastest hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League:
• Mohamed Salah – 7 minutes (Liverpool, 2022)
• Kylian Mbappe - 7 minutes (Real Madrid, 2025)
• Bafetimbi Gomis – 8 minutes (Lyon, 2011)
• Mike Newell – 9 minutes (Blackburn, 1995)
• Raheem Sterling - 11 minutes (Manchester City, 2019)
• Cristiano Ronaldo – 11 minutes (Real Madrid 2015)
• Robert Lewandowski – 11 minutes (Bayern, 2022)
• Robert Lewandowski – 12 minutes (Bayern, 2019)
• Luiz Adriano – 12 minutes (Shakhtar, 2014)