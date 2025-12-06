Ariana Grande breaks silence as Cynthia Erivo suffers shocking setback

Entertainment

  • By Riba Shaikh
Ariana Grande has come forward in support of her Wicked: For Good costar Cynthia Erivo's after shocking snub.

Shortly after the 7 Rings singer received a Critics’ Choice Award 2026 nomination for Wicked, she turned to her Instagram story to express her thoughts.

Ariana in her emotional message subtly reacted to the Critics Choice Awards' snub to Cynthia - as they failed to nominate the Luther actress, who played Elphaba in the third instalment of the fantasy movie.

The Side to Side singer dedicated her Critics' nod to Cynthia and the director of their film, Jon. M Chu.

Referring to her character in Wicked: For Good character, Ariana noted, "My Glinda does not exist without the imprint of our remarkable leader Jon M. Chu or without being touched by my Elphaba, the singular Cynthia Erivo."

"So I am sharing this most thrilling recognition and celebratory moment with them both and with the rest of my Wicked family," she added.

The Critics Choice Awards 2026 nominations were announced on Friday, December 5, just a day after Ariana Grande attended a special Wicked: For Good Q&A at the WGA Theater in Beverly Hills.

Wicked: For Good - which is currently streaming in cinemas was released on November 21, 2025.

