Chappell Roan reacts to bold Grammys look: 'Exercise your free will'

Chappell Roan recently shut down the backlash over her topless outfit she opted to wear at this year’s Grammys.
For the unversed, the 27-year-old singer shocked onlookers at the red carpet of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards by donning a strapless sheer burgundy Mugler outfit at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.
Now, the Pink Pony Club hitmaker reacted to her viral bold outfit as she took to Instagram the same night and posted her picture from the star-studded event.
In the caption, Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, wrote, "Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit."
The Grammy winner went on to say, "The look’s actually so awesome and weird."
In the end, the Good Luck, Babe! songstress concluded her post, saying, "I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!"
The queer pop artist was nominated for this year’s Grammy, earning nods in Album, Record, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
However, Chappell Roan lost to Lola Young’s Messy and Kendrick Lamar’s luther with SZA, respectively.