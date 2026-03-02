News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Trump warns ‘big wave’ in Iran after Khamenei killing, reveals war timeline

US President Donald Trump issues new threats in first public comments on ongoing war with Iran

  • By Bushra Saleem
Trump warns ‘big wave’ in Iran after Khamenei killing, reveals war timeline
Trump warns ‘big wave’ in Iran after Khamenei killing, reveals war timeline

US President Donald Trump for the first time publicly address the conflict with Iran, as war spirals in the Middle East with explosions heard across the region.

The US president has blamed the administration of his predecessor Barack Obama for allowing Iran to develop its nuclear programme, a main justification he used for launching the war, Al Jazeera reported. 

He said, “They were on the road to getting one [a nuclear weapon] legitimately through a deal signed foolishly by our country. Finally, we’re ensuring the regime cannot fund or direct armies outside of their borders.”

“We thought we had a deal, and then they backed out. Then they came back, we thought we had a deal, and they backed out. I said, ‘You can’t deal with these people’. We gotta do it the right way,” Trump added.

In his rambling speech, Trump also has referred to his comments in an interview with the Daily Mail on Sunday in which he said the military campaign against Iran could last up to four or five weeks.

Trump also honoured the troops killed in Iranian attacks in the Middle East and said that they grieve for the four heroic service members killed in action and extended love and support to their families.

US breaks silence on F-15 fighter jets crash in Kuwait: ‘Mistakenly shot’
US breaks silence on F-15 fighter jets crash in Kuwait: ‘Mistakenly shot’
US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait, Iran releases photo of ejecting pilot
US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait, Iran releases photo of ejecting pilot
Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes
Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, former Iranian president killed after Khamenei?
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, former Iranian president killed after Khamenei?
Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Interim supreme leader after Khamenei's death
Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Interim supreme leader after Khamenei's death
Austin shooting leaves multiple dead, dozens injured
Austin shooting leaves multiple dead, dozens injured
Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Iran's Supreme Leader
Who will replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? 5 possible successors to Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead by Iranian state media, nation enters mourning
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strikes? Iran, Israel break silence
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strikes? Iran, Israel break silence
Dubai luxury hotel rocks with explosion as Iranian missiles target city
Dubai luxury hotel rocks with explosion as Iranian missiles target city
Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union
Ivanka Trump wanted A-list spot next to Barron Trump at State of the Union
19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them
19th-century mystery drink tasted by Archaeologists, its unique flavour surprise them

Popular News

Jim Carrey's lookalike Heather Shaw speaks out on 'replacing' him at César Awards

Jim Carrey's lookalike Heather Shaw speaks out on 'replacing' him at César Awards
2 hours ago
5 shows coming to Netflix in March 2026: 'One Piece' S2 to 'Virgin River' S7

5 shows coming to Netflix in March 2026: 'One Piece' S2 to 'Virgin River' S7
57 minutes ago
Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss

Shane Lowry makes painful admission after Cognizant Classic loss
3 hours ago