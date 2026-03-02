Trump warns ‘big wave’ in Iran after Khamenei killing, reveals war timeline

US President Donald Trump for the first time publicly address the conflict with Iran, as war spirals in the Middle East with explosions heard across the region.
The US president has blamed the administration of his predecessor Barack Obama for allowing Iran to develop its nuclear programme, a main justification he used for launching the war, Al Jazeera reported.
He said, “They were on the road to getting one [a nuclear weapon] legitimately through a deal signed foolishly by our country. Finally, we’re ensuring the regime cannot fund or direct armies outside of their borders.”
“We thought we had a deal, and then they backed out. Then they came back, we thought we had a deal, and they backed out. I said, ‘You can’t deal with these people’. We gotta do it the right way,” Trump added.
In his rambling speech, Trump also has referred to his comments in an interview with the Daily Mail on Sunday in which he said the military campaign against Iran could last up to four or five weeks.
Trump also honoured the troops killed in Iranian attacks in the Middle East and said that they grieve for the four heroic service members killed in action and extended love and support to their families.