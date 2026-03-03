France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions

Emmanuel Macron has announced France will increase its nuclear arsenal, claiming that France they need to be "feared" on the world stage.
According to Sky News, the French President will also allow temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to allied countries for the first time ever.
The move is part of a new strategy aimed at strengthening Europe's independence amid heightened geopolitical tension, but has been condemned by disarmament campaigners.
"To be free, one needs to be feared," Macron said at a military base at Ile Longue on Monday, March 2.
The base, in northwestern France, hosts the country's ballistic missile submarines.
Macron said the new posture could "provide for the temporary deployment of elements of our strategic air forces to allied countries", but insisted decision making regarding deployment would remain solely with France.
Britain, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark are currently locked in talks about deterrence, Macron added.
In a joint statement, Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the two countries would deepen integration in deterrence starting this year, "including German conventional participation in French nuclear exercises and joint visits to strategic sites."
France will also allow European partners to join in deterrence exercises, which has been welcomed across the continent.