  By Fatima Nadeem
Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The prestigious Kennedy Center Honors will proceed this year but with a new name and at a different venue.

The ceremony, traditionally held at the Kennedy Center in Washington will instead take place at a smaller location and carry on updated title that now includes US President Donald Trump's name.

This change comes despite earlier remarks by Trump who said that the Kennedy Center building would shut down for two years starting July for multi-million renovation.

As per Fox News, the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors brought in a record-breaking $23 million in fundraising which is almost twice the $12.7 million collected the previous year.

The event itself has not now been cancelled and instead it is being rebranded and relocated with Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell confirming that it will be presented under the new name "The Trump Kennedy Center Honours."

He said, "It will definitely go forward. It will probably just be in a smaller venue, which just means ticket demand will be even higher," according to MailUK.

Grenell added, "This year's honors, we raised more money and had more ticket demand than ever before," he added. 

However, officials have not yet announced the venue of the event.

