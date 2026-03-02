US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait, Iran releases photo of ejecting pilot 

An American-made F-15 fighter jet of the US Air Force crashed in Kuwait amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The conflict in the rapidly evolving Middle East has widened following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran on Monday, March 2, claimed that it has shot down US fighter jets in Kuwait, Times of India reported.
Citing local sources, IRNA shared a video clip that it said shows the downing of the American fighter jet.
“According to local sources, a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies above Kuwait earlier on Monday morning,” the post said.
However, the exact cause of the crash has not yet been officially confirmed.
As per initial reports, both the pilot and the Weapons Systems Officer (WSO) aboard the US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle that crashed over Kuwait have survived.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense also confirmed “several United States military aircraft crashed” on Monday and that “all crew members survived.”