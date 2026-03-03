Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Iran’s Fars Province near Gerash on Tuesday amid ongoing tensions between US-Israel and Iran.
The shallow quake, at a depth of 10km, caused no fatalities; however, it has drawn significant attention due to its timing amid military strikes.
Shallow quake jolts southern Iran
The earthquake occurred at around 10:24am local time, the epicenter laid nearly 55km north-northwest of Gerash in a rural area, with no tsunami risk or immediate casualties reported.
The quack comes amid an extremely crucial period of intense hostilities between a US-Israel and Iran coalition, marked by air and missile strikes on Iranian targets and continuous retaliator attacks across the American military bases in the Middle East.
The tensions ignited after the martydom of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Seismically active Zagros belt
As per monitoring agencies, a 4.3 magnitude quake is considered light and is usually felt by residents and it is less likely to cause significant destruction.
Notably, Southern Iran is situated within the Zagros mountain belt, a zone which is more prone to earthquakes due to current activity.
Seismological agencies and local authorities are currently monitoring the situation in Gerash and surrounding areas.
Though alerts have already been issued to the residents for any additional tremors and follow safety guidance from civil protection services.