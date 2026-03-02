News
  • By Bushra Saleem
US breaks silence on F-15 fighter jets crash in Kuwait: ‘Mistakenly shot’

Three American fighter jets were shot down in Kuwait amid escalating tension with Iran

The United States has broken silence after its three fighter jets crash in Kuwait amid rising tension with Iran.

According to Politico, US Central Command said Monday, March 2, that Kuwait mistakenly shot down three American fighter jets, as war rages in the Middle East.

Central Command stated, "At 11:03 pm ET, March 1, three US F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident. During active combat, that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones, the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses.”

"All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation," it added.

The US and Israel have been conducting strikes against targets in Iran since Saturday morning, with the aim of toppling Tehran's clerical regime.

Iran has fired back, with retaliatory assaults featuring missiles and drones targeting several Gulf countries and American bases in the Middle East.

The Central Command has said that the cause of the incident is under investigation while the additional information will be released as it became available.

