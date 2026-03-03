News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak

  By Bushra Saleem
Hillary Clinton losses her cool during her testimony after she was questioned about leaked deposition photo.

Newly released footage of a closed-door deposition about Jeffrey Epstein showed former Secretary of State calling out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after the Republican lawmaker appeared to violate the House Oversight Committee’s rules, HuffPost reported.

Clinton said once her attorney flagged that images of the interview had been leaked, a move that was at odds with the panel’s policies on disclosing content from the proceedings, “I’m done with this if you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior.”

Boebert had shared the image with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, who posted it to social media. When the Republican lawmaker revealed that she had taken a photo during the deposition, Clinton appeared frustrated.

“Oh, for heaven’s sake! We all are abiding by the same rules,” she said.

Clinton’s attorney also noted that the move was especially concerning after she had requested a public hearing, which GOP lawmakers denied.

The deposition temporarily went off the record after the exchange while Clinton took a break from testimony. Upon her return, House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said he had reminded members that no photos or videos from the deposition may be released.

“We have made clear that that’s not allowed,” Comer said.

Earlier in the deposition, a representative for the committee also noted that “it is a violation of House and Committee rules to disclose content of the deposition prior to its official release.”

Furthermore, in her opening remarks, Clinton repeatedly questioned Republicans’ handling of the subject and called out their failure to press President Donald Trump about references to him in the Epstein files.

