Akshaye Khanna enjoys worldwide love for iconic character in ‘Dhurandhar’

Social media is flooded with memes and accolades for Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, with many praising his standout performance.
Recently, the casting director of the film, Mukesh Chhabra, has revealed the Indian actor’s reaction to global success.
During a chat with Miss Malini, Mukesh appreciated Akshaye’s marvellous acting in Dhurandhar.
He said, “Akshaye Khanna is such an actor, his note is so distinct that it never feels borrowed or copied. He brings his own element into everything he does, and does it so convincingly that you can’t help but fall in love with it.”
While revealing Akshaye’s reaction, the casting director shared, “This morning, I was talking to him, and he was very unbothered by it. He just said, ‘Haan, mazza aaya.’ He knows how much love he puts into his work. When I was on set a couple of times, I realised his process.”
As per him, the 50-year old star “stays in his own space, handles his aura very carefully, reads his scenes multiple times and is fully prepared. I think that magic then shows in his work.”
Dhurandhar has emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in just 12 days, garning ₹634 crore worldwide at the box office.