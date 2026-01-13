Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple

Google's parent Alphabet Inc. shares exponentially rose to a fresh all-time high on Monday, pushing the company’s market value to around $4 trillion, as investor confidence was bolstered after a major artificial intelligence partnership with Apple.
The stock’s rally follows a long consolidatory period that occurred later last year, when markets paused to evaluate the heightened competition and regulatory pressure.
However, that pause concluded after the Cupertino-based tech giant’s confirmations of incorporating Google’s Gemini AI-powered models into a redesigned variant of Siri, diversifying Alphabet’s consumer-facing AI reach.
During midday trading in New York, Alphabet Class A shares surged to nearly $334, extending a powerful uptrend, which kicked off with a breakout above $300 in November.
As per the credible analysts, the Apple's deal confirmed that Alphabet’s heavy AI investments are translating into real-world adoption, instead of only technical benchmarks.
Furthermore, the deal is likely to strengthen Alphabet’s ability to monetise AI through cloud services and developer tools, at a time when markets are increasingly focused on revenue potential instead of model performance alone.
Investors' attention has turned to the launch of Gemini 3, that emphasises Alphabet’s strong push towards vertical incorporation by depending more heavily on in-house chips.
While the strategy carries implementation risks, supporters argue it could deliver long-term cost and performance advantages.
Despite increasing competition from competitors like OpenAI and renewed regulatory scrutiny around AI governance, strong institutional backing, powerful advertising cash flows, and steady cloud growth continue to support Alphabet’s long-term outlook.