Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide

Elon Musk's X started to restore in few countries following hours of disruptions

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide
Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide

Elon Musk’s social platform X (formerly Twitter) reportedly grappled with a major outage all across the globe; however, the service started to restore in few countries following hours of disruptions.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, a web outage tracking site,the outage began around 9 a.m. ET in the US on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, reaching over 25,000.

Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide

In the USA, up to 59% users are unable to access the app, 25% of users reported website issues, and the remaining 16% reported feed timeline related problems.

Following a few hours, In the UK, reports started to decline roughly 130 from a high of more than 8,000, while reports from Canada fell after topping 3,200 earlier in the day.

It is pertinent to mention that X has yet to officially address the outage.

This marks the first major outage of X this year.

Reddit down? Users reports major outage across the globe
Reddit down? Users reports major outage across the globe
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple
Anthropic unveils Claude Cowork, ideal coding tool for non-coders
Anthropic unveils Claude Cowork, ideal coding tool for non-coders
Meta names former Trump adviser Powell McCormick as president, vice chairman
Meta names former Trump adviser Powell McCormick as president, vice chairman
Elon Musk’s X faces Ofcom investigation over child deepfake images
Elon Musk’s X faces Ofcom investigation over child deepfake images
Meta enforces Australia's ban: Blocks 550,000 accounts of users under 16
Meta enforces Australia's ban: Blocks 550,000 accounts of users under 16
Elon Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexually explicit content
Elon Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexually explicit content
Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries
Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries
OpenAI asks contractors to upload real work for AI training: Report
OpenAI asks contractors to upload real work for AI training: Report
Sky TV outage enters second day, users express frustration on X
Sky TV outage enters second day, users express frustration on X
Is Sky TV down? Users experience widespread outage across UK
Is Sky TV down? Users experience widespread outage across UK
Are Instagram password reset emails a phishing attack? How to protect yours
Are Instagram password reset emails a phishing attack? How to protect yours

Popular News

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reveal one thing that keeps them grounded

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reveal one thing that keeps them grounded

59 minutes ago
Verstappen slams McLaren's 'sell your soul' team orders for Oscar Piastri

Verstappen slams McLaren's 'sell your soul' team orders for Oscar Piastri

an hour ago
Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event

Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
an hour ago