Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide

Elon Musk’s social platform X (formerly Twitter) reportedly grappled with a major outage all across the globe; however, the service started to restore in few countries following hours of disruptions.
According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, a web outage tracking site,the outage began around 9 a.m. ET in the US on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, reaching over 25,000.
In the USA, up to 59% users are unable to access the app, 25% of users reported website issues, and the remaining 16% reported feed timeline related problems.
Following a few hours, In the UK, reports started to decline roughly 130 from a high of more than 8,000, while reports from Canada fell after topping 3,200 earlier in the day.
It is pertinent to mention that X has yet to officially address the outage.
This marks the first major outage of X this year.