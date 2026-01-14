Apple Creator Suite to release on January 28: What else do fans expect?

Apple kicked off the new year with the major announcement of the new Apple Creator Suite, which is set to release on January 28.
The date revelation has sparked recent speculations regarding the release for the Cupertino-based tech giant's MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
Apple Creator Suite
While a brand-new product in the conventional sense, the apps included have existed for several years, the suites come with a range of new features and bundles them into a single package, which is particularly aimed squarely at creative professionals.
With Creator Suite targeting the same professional audience that typically upgrades to high-end MacBook Pros, the timing seems more than coincidental.
As per a few credible analysts, the updated MacBook Pro models featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are likely to be released early this year.
However, the company has yet to officially confirm any hardware events linked to that date.
If Apple is seeking to align its professional software push with the top-notch performance hardware, late January would be the perfect time for it.
With January 28 approaching, all the tech enthusiasts are anticipating to find whether new MacBook Pro laptops join the Creator Suite in Apple’s early-2026 rollout.