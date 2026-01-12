Sci-Tech
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Meta names former Trump adviser Powell McCormick as president, vice chairman

Dina Powell McCormick served in several senior government positions and high-level roles

Meta Platforms, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has appointed Dina Powell McCormick as its president and vice chairman.

She previously worked in high-level roles at Goldman Sachs for 16 years and also served in senior government positions including as deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump during his first term and as a White House adviser under former President George W. Bush.

Trump publicly congratulated Dina Powell McCormick on social media for her new job, stating, “A great choice by Mark Z!!! “She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction!”

Meta said that McCormick will play a key role in shaping and carrying out the company's overall plans, work on huge technology and infrastructure spending and answer directly to Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

"Dina's experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth," Zuckerberg said in a statement.

McCormick’s appointment is part of several recent changes Meta has made over the past year to bring the company closer to Trump and the current administration.

Besides this, the company is also pushing rapidly to invest in advanced AI and personal superintelligence.

