Why Kate Middleton excluded William from her 44th birthday celebration?

The Princess of Wales marked her 44th birthday at a local bistro in Berkshire last week

Kate Middleton marked her 44th birthday without Prince William at a local bistro in London.

As reported by various outlets, The Princess of Wales was joined by her mother Carole Middleton and sister Pippa for an intimate birthday lunch at French bistro in Berkshire.

Catherine - who grew up in the locality left the waiting staff of the French cafe, The Funghi Club awestruck with her "grace and charm", per Daily Mail.

The news about future Queen's private celebration spread like a wildfire after cafe's official Facebook page shared a post sweet tribute for Kate.

"No photos to share (you’ll understand why), but the entire team on duty reported the same thing: she was utterly charming, gracious and every bit as radiant in person as you’d imagine,' the social media post read.

"The jungle drums of Hungerford didn’t stop beating until well into Saturday. A little moment of magic for our small bistro - and one we won’t forget in a hurry," it added.

It is confirmed that Prince William did not join his wife, however it can be assumed that he wanted Kate to have time of her life with her mother and sister.

