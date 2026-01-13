Reddit down? Users reports major outage across the globe

Reddit has been hit with a major outage, with thousands of users reporting severe disruptions while using the platform.
On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Downdetector, an outage tracking website, both the website version of Reddit and its native applications went down, sparking frustration among users.
Notably, the major outage came hours after X, formerly Twitter, was hit by a major technical issue.
The Reddit outage started at around 9am local pacific time, or 5pm in the UK, reaching over 1,00,000 reports.
In the USA, nearly 54% users are unable to access the app, the 39% users report website related issues, and the remaining 7% are reporting server connectivity issues.
Reddit acknowledges massive outage
While addressing the major outage, Reddit said that it was seeing “elevated errors” and that it was investigating. Surely after, it said “issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented”.