Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users 

Verizon was reportedly hit with a major outage, impacting thousands of users across the US on Wednesday, January 14, 2026; however, it has been restored and finally running again.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the major Verizon outage started around 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and reported a significant surge in reports, reaching over 180,000.
The Verizon outage left many devices displaying an "SOS" signal instead of usual cellular bars—a feature that allows for emergency communications when standard networks fail.
It prevented users from making phone calls, sending texts, or accessing mobile data for over 10 hours.
Has Verizon outage been fixed?
Verizon addressed the major outage with statement, which read, "The outage has been resolved. If customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. For those affected, we will provide account credits. Details will be shared directly with customers. We sincerely apologize for the disruption."
As per the PC Mag, Verizon service was down in high-density metropolitan areas, including New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, and Dallas.
Users reaction to Verizon outage
During the outage, frustrated Verizon users took to several social media sites such as X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and more, to express their disappointment.
A user wrote, " I flagged down a Verizon repairman to ask him when my service would be repaired. He looked familiar."
Another user wrote, "switched to verizon last month and it’s already down."
A third user said, " There actually no way that my phone service is still down. @Verizon be prepared to issue refunds NOT CREDITS in these next few days. I’m also leaving this network."
"We pay too much for shitty service and weak security."
The major Verizon outage raised significant concerns over the reliability of US wireless infrastructure.