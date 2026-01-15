Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users

Verizon outage impacted 180,000 users, preventing them to make phone calls, send texts, or access mobile data

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users
Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users 

Verizon was reportedly hit with a major outage, impacting thousands of users across the US on Wednesday, January 14, 2026; however, it has been restored and finally running again.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the major Verizon outage started around 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and reported a significant surge in reports, reaching over 180,000.

The Verizon outage left many devices displaying an "SOS" signal instead of usual cellular bars—a feature that allows for emergency communications when standard networks fail.

It prevented users from making phone calls, sending texts, or accessing mobile data for over 10 hours.

Has Verizon outage been fixed?

Verizon addressed the major outage with statement, which read, "The outage has been resolved. If customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. For those affected, we will provide account credits. Details will be shared directly with customers. We sincerely apologize for the disruption."

As per the PC Mag, Verizon service was down in high-density metropolitan areas, including New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, and Dallas.

Users reaction to Verizon outage

During the outage, frustrated Verizon users took to several social media sites such as X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and more, to express their disappointment.

A user wrote, " I flagged down a Verizon repairman to ask him when my service would be repaired. He looked familiar."

Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users

Another user wrote, "switched to verizon last month and it’s already down."

Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users

A third user said, " There actually no way that my phone service is still down. @Verizon be prepared to issue refunds NOT CREDITS in these next few days. I’m also leaving this network."

"We pay too much for shitty service and weak security."

Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users

The major Verizon outage raised significant concerns over the reliability of US wireless infrastructure.

NASA’s Voyager 1 set to reach one light-day from Earth
NASA’s Voyager 1 set to reach one light-day from Earth
Apple Creator Suite to release on January 28: What else do fans expect?
Apple Creator Suite to release on January 28: What else do fans expect?
Reddit down? Users report major outage across the globe
Reddit down? Users report major outage across the globe
Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide
Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple
Anthropic unveils Claude Cowork, ideal coding tool for non-coders
Anthropic unveils Claude Cowork, ideal coding tool for non-coders
Meta names former Trump adviser Powell McCormick as president, vice chairman
Meta names former Trump adviser Powell McCormick as president, vice chairman
Elon Musk’s X faces Ofcom investigation over child deepfake images
Elon Musk’s X faces Ofcom investigation over child deepfake images
Meta enforces Australia's ban: Blocks 550,000 accounts of users under 16
Meta enforces Australia's ban: Blocks 550,000 accounts of users under 16
Elon Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexually explicit content
Elon Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexually explicit content
Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries
Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries
OpenAI asks contractors to upload real work for AI training: Report
OpenAI asks contractors to upload real work for AI training: Report

Popular News

Why Kate Middleton excluded William from her 44th birthday celebration?

Why Kate Middleton excluded William from her 44th birthday celebration?
39 minutes ago
'Heated Rivalry' inspires hockey player to share his truth: 'finally found my peace'

'Heated Rivalry' inspires hockey player to share his truth: 'finally found my peace'
31 minutes ago
Queen Mary exudes elegance as she graces Royal Theatre for ‘Within the Walls’

Queen Mary exudes elegance as she graces Royal Theatre for ‘Within the Walls’
2 hours ago