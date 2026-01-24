Teignmouth Grand Pier partly destroyed amid severe Storm Ingrid

Storm Ingrid destroyed a large section of the historic Teignmouth Grand Pier in Devon.
Images circulating online showed a huge chunk missing from the pier which was built in 1865 caused by powerful waves during the storm.
As per Sky News, Teignmouth mayor, Councillor Cate Williams, said the pier was already in poor condition.
She said, "It goes out for a bit and then effectively there is a portion of it that has just washed away, dissolved, and then you have another little bit of the structure that is still standing.
"It has been through a bit of wear and tear, it's had storm damage before and been through wars. There is a family who own the pier and have done so for multi generations. But the pier itself is a focus of our community, it's right there on the front from our boardwalk," Cate added.
Three yellow weather warnings for rain are in place across the UK as Storm Ingrid is bringing heavy rain along with strong winds that could reach speeds of about 60 miles per hour.
Heavy rain is expected in southwest England and south Wales on late Saturday while another rain warning is in place for the same area from Monday evening until Thursday afternoon.