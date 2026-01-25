World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Alex Honnold makes history with daring free-solo ascent of Taipei 101

Alex Honnold completes thrilling Taipei 101 skyscraper climb without safety net

  • By Bushra Saleem
Alex Honnold makes history with daring free-solo ascent of Taipei 101
Alex Honnold makes history with daring free-solo ascent of Taipei 101

American rock climber Alex Honnold ascended the Taipei 101 skyscraper without any ropes or protective equipment.

According to Associated Press, cheers erupted from a street-level crowd on Sunday, January 25, as he reached the top of the spire of the 508-meter (1,667-foot) tower about 90 minutes after he started. Wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, Honnold waved his arms back and forth over his head.

“It was like what a view, it’s incredible, what a beautiful day,” he said afterward. “It was very windy, so I was like, don’t fall off the spire. I was trying to balance nicely. But it was, what an incredible position, what a beautiful way to see Taipei.”

“When I was leaving the ground, you’re like oh it’s kind of intense, there’s so many people watching. But then honestly, they’re all wishing me well. I mean basically it just makes the whole experience feel almost more festive, all these nice people are out supporting me and having a good time,” he added.

Honnold, known for his ropeless ascent up Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan, climbed up one corner of Taipei 101 using small L-shaped outcroppings as footholds.

Periodically, he had to maneuver around and clamber up the sides of large ornamental structures that just out from the tower, pulling himself up with his bare hands.

The building has 101 floors, with the hardest part being the 64 floors of the middle section, the “bamboo boxes” that give the building its signature look.

Divided into eight, each segment has eight floors of steep, overhanging climbing followed by balconies, where he took short rests as he made his way upward.

Honnold’s free solo climb of the iconic building in Taiwan’s capital city was broadcast live on Netflix with a 10-second delay. The ascent, originally scheduled for Saturday, was delayed for 24 hours due to rain.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz blasts ICE agent ‘another horrific shooting’
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz blasts ICE agent ‘another horrific shooting’
ICE shooting Minneapolis: 37-year-old man killed during federal operation
ICE shooting Minneapolis: 37-year-old man killed during federal operation
Teignmouth Grand Pier partly destroyed amid severe Storm Ingrid
Teignmouth Grand Pier partly destroyed amid severe Storm Ingrid
Canada faces possible 100% US tariffs amid China trade dispute
Canada faces possible 100% US tariffs amid China trade dispute
Khaby Lame turns TikTok fame into $975 million business deal
Khaby Lame turns TikTok fame into $975 million business deal
US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country
US weather: Powerful winter storm triggers widespread chaos across country
Elon Musk's ex Grimes reveals 'huge' co-parenting dispute with tech giant
Elon Musk's ex Grimes reveals 'huge' co-parenting dispute with tech giant
Barron Trump's late-night calls with UK woman exposed by ‘jealous’ ex
Barron Trump's late-night calls with UK woman exposed by ‘jealous’ ex
Lula Lahfah: Indonesian influencer tragically passes away at 26
Lula Lahfah: Indonesian influencer tragically passes away at 26
UK PM Starmer blasts Trump's NATO remarks as 'insulting' and 'appalling'
UK PM Starmer blasts Trump's NATO remarks as 'insulting' and 'appalling'
Deadly train crash in Spain linked to fractured rail section, reports say
Deadly train crash in Spain linked to fractured rail section, reports say
LEGO, Crocs announces multi-year collaboration with bold new footwear designs
LEGO, Crocs announces multi-year collaboration with bold new footwear designs

Popular News

Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival

Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival
2 minutes ago
AR Rahman's 'communal' remarks blasted by Arun Govil: 'It has never happened'

AR Rahman's 'communal' remarks blasted by Arun Govil: 'It has never happened'
38 minutes ago
Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown

Iva Jovic reaches maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, sets up Sabalenka showdown
an hour ago