Sir Mark Tully, BBC's 'voice of India' passes away at 90

Sir Mark Tully, a well-known broadcaster and journalist has passed away at the age of 90.
Mark who was widely recognized as the BBC's "voice of India" was similar to audiences worldwide.
As per BBC, he often reported on major tragic events in India including wars, famines, riots, assassinations, the Bhopal gas disaster and the military attack on the Sikh Golden Temple.
The Interim CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mark in a statement, noting, "We are sad to hear the passing of Sir Mark Tully. As one of the pioneers of foreign correspondents, Sir Mark opened India to the world through his reporting."
He added, "His public service commitments and dedication to journalism saw him work as a bureau chief in Delhi, and report for outlets across the BBC. Widely respected in both India and the UK, he was a joy to speak with and will be greatly missed."
Mark was born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and raised in a household with an English nanny who initially discouraged him from learning from local influences but he later became fluent in Hindi.
After World War Two, Mark moved to Britain for his education and joined the BBC in India in 1965 in an administrative role but eventually became a reporter.
His skill of speaking Hindi earned him the nickname "Tully sahib" and helped him gain the trust and friendship of many prominent Indian politicians, editors and social activists.