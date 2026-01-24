Canada faces possible 100% US tariffs amid China trade dispute

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

US President Donald Trump unleashed his tariff-weapon threat against Canada

  • By Fatima Nadeem
US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Canada with 100% tariff on all goods after the country announced a trade deal with China.

This threat comes amid rising tensions between the US and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and announced a trade deal that includes electric vehicles.

Carney also made remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, pushing back against major world power which further strained relations with the US.

Announcing his decision, Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social on Saturday, January 24, "If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A."

He added that if Carney "thinks he is going to make Canada a 'Drop Off Port' for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken."

If Trump actually impose the threatened tariff, it would sharply raise the taxes on Canadian goods entering the US which put extra pressure on key Canadian industries like metal production, car manufacturing and machinery.

Trump has a history of making bold statements about Canada, even calling it the "51st state" and Carney its "governor."

However, Trump didn't give any timeline nor said how the 100% tariff on Canadian goods would be applied.

