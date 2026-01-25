World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
US weather: Nearly 800,000 homes lose power as massive winter storm hits country

  By Fatima Nadeem
Nearly 800,000 homes across the United States are experiencing power outages due to a massive winter storm.

According to the National Weather Service, around 37 states are being impacted by the storm.

Severe winter weather including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain is putting nearly 180 million people at risk.

The storm spans a massive 2,000-mile area across the US and meteorologists warned that the snow will persist for a long time and will not melt quickly.

The National Weather Service said in a statement, noting, "Extremely cold air will follow, prolonging dangerous travel and infrastructure impacts into next week. Severe thunderstorms may produce damaging gusts and tornadoes across the eastern Gulf Coast states Sunday morning and afternoon," as per CBS News.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 10,000 flights have been cancelled on Sunday and another 8,000 delayed.

17 states and Washington D.C. have officially declared emergencies due to the storm and officials are warning people to remain at home whenever possible for their safety.

Over 100,000 power outages reported each in Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee and Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

The storm caused dangerous conditions in Louisiana with cars hitting fallen trees and branches damaging homes while in Georgia, experts say the ice storm is possibly the worst in more than ten years.

