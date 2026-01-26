Karan Johar celebrates Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar win ‘in advance’

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Although he’s not seen the movie, Karan Johar is still rooting for Timothée Chalamet.

The 53-year-old Indian filmmaker and film producer took to Instagram on Sunday, January 25, to share a delightful post, celebrating Chalamet’s 2026 Oscars nomination.

In the post, Johar – whose 2025 film Homebound could not make it to the nominations of the upcoming Oscar Awards – dropped a carousel of photos, donning a Marty Supreme hoodie, paired with jeans and sporting stylish brown sunglasses.

The Koffee with Karan host, in the caption, celebrated Timothée Chalamet’s “Oscar win in advance,” jokingly noting that he has nothing to do with the actor and has not even watched his movie.

“Has nothing to do with him and did not watch the movie either… but celebrating #timothychalamet’s Oscar win in advance!,” he captioned, adding, “Also the hoodie is cool! #martysupreme.”

Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar nomination:

For the upcoming Academy Awards, Timothée Chalamet has been nominated for Best Actor for his sports comedy-drama film Marty Supreme.

The movie has earned nine nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Casting, Best Costume Design, and Best Cinematography.

Marty Supreme cast:

The stellar cast of Marty Supreme includes Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler, the Creator, Abel Ferrara, and Emory Cohen

