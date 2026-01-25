Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing

A deadly landslide struck West Bandung in Indonesia's West Java province which claimed at least 25 lives.
As per multiple reports, rescue teams are still searching for around 72 people believed to be burried under muds, rocks and fallen trees after days of heavy rain.
Not only this, the landslide has destroyed over 30 home in Pasir Langu village and about 230 people living nearby were moved to temporary shelters for safety.
As per Sky News, the head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency Basarnas said that rough terrain and bad weather are making it harder to carry out rescue operations.
He said, "We are at the mercy of the weather, and the slide is still mud... flowing and unstable. With the area this wide, we'll use every asset we have... drones, K‑9 teams and ground units, but safety comes first."
The rescue workers had to use basic tools and their hands to recover bodies as the ground was too soft and unstable for heavy equipment.
Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season from October to March.
The disaster comes after severe storms and heavy monsoon rains last year on Sumatra island which killed about 1,200 people and forced over 240,000 people to evacuate their homes.