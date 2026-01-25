World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
UK faces heavy rain, flood risk with yellow warnings across region

Spells of heavy rain are expected as further yellow warnings have been issued

Heavy rain is set to hit parts of Northern Ireland as the Met Office has issued yellow warnings for earlier next week.

The warning cover central and southern regions, including towns such as Enniskillen, Omagh and Newry, where the rainfall could lead to flooding and travel disruptions.

As per multiple reports, a second yellow weather warning will be in effect from 3pm on Monday until midday on Tuesday, covering the south west of England and parts further east, nearly reaching Portsmouth and stretching north to Oxford as well as most of Wales except the north and west coast.

Additional yellow weather warnings will be in effect on Tuesday with heavy rain expected in the south of England and Kent from midnight to midday while rain and strong winds forecast for Northern Ireland from early morning until late evening.

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington, said in a statement, noting, "Unsettled conditions will continue through the week, with a combination of rain, brisk winds and some further hill snow, particularly in northern areas where colder air remains in place."

He added, "While many areas will see typical late January conditions, there is enhanced potential for some impactful weather on Monday night into Tuesday."

The officials urged people to stay informed by checking the latest weather forecast to avoid any potential risk.

