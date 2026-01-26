Barack, Michelle Obama call Minneapolis shooting 'wake-up call' for nation

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have weighed in on the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, calling it a wake-up call for the nation.
In a joint statement on Sunday, January 26, the Obamas described the Minneapolis shooting a "heartbreaking tragedy."
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz noted that the event took place during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
The federal agents were aiming to arrest Jose Huerta-Chuma, who had a criminal background.
During the operation, a 37-year-old ICU nurse allegedly approached the agents while armed and did not comply when officers tried to take the weapon away.
The former First Couple continued, “Federal law enforcement and immigration agents have a tough job. But Americans expect them to carry out their duties in a lawful, accountable way, and to work with, rather than against, state and local officials to ensure public safety. That’s not what we’re seeing in Minnesota. In fact, we’re seeing the opposite.”
They further blast Trump administration saying that aggressive and controversial tactics used by ICE agents under the Trump administration which were once called illegal and cruel have now caused the deaths of two American citizens.
The Obamas emphasized, "This has to stop. I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach, and start finding ways to work constructively with Governor Walz and Mayor Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals."
The shooting comes after Renee Good, an American citizen, was shot and killed on January 7 by an ICE officer in Minneapolis while trying to drive away from confrontation.