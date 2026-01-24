ICE shooting Minneapolis: 37-year-old man killed during federal operation 

World
  By Fatima Nadeem
World

A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was killed after he was shot by a federal agent

A man was fatally shot by federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis on Saturday, January 24.

As per multiple reports, a 37-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released died from his injuries.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz noted that the event took place during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The shooting comes after Renee Good, an American citizen, was shot and killed on January 7 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis while trying to drive away from confrontation.

“Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on social media after Saturday’s incident.

Video shared on social media captured US law enforcement officers struggling with a person on the ground before the gunfire occurred.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that a Border Patrol agent killed the person, explaining that the individual was carrying a handgun and did not comply when officers tried to take the weapon away.

The city of Minneapolis urged residents “to remain calm and avoid the immediate area” of the incident.

Federal agents also shot a Venezuelan man in a separate incident last week in the city.

