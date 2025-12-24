World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead

Melodee Buzzards, a nine-year-old girl who has been missing for over two months, has been found dead

  • By Hania Jamil
Melodee Buzzards mother in custody after missing daughter found dead
Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead

The body of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard was found out of state more than two months after she went missing in Southern California.

As reported by NBC News on Tuesday, December 23, a law enforcement source revealed that Melodee's body was found earlier this month.

Meanwhile, her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, was taken back into custody early Tuesday morning.

The neighbours said they saw her being taken by authorities from her home in Vandenberg Village, although it was not revealed why she was taken into custody.

Ashlee has been uncooperative during the search and investigation into Melodee's disappearance, sheriff's officials have noted.

Lompoc Unified School District said in a statement in October that the 40-year-old brought Melodee to an independent study programme in August to enrol; however, the nine-year-old did not attend in early October, prompting law enforcement to get involved.

For the initial disappearance probe, investigators focused their attention on a road trip the mother and daughter took from October 7 to 10 from Southern California to Nebraska.

Security video showed Melodee wearing a wig on October 7 at the rental car business where they picked up a Chevrolet Malibu.

Detectives believe the wig was used so authorities would have trouble finding the girl and that her mother was known to wear them.

At some point during the trip, the rental car's licence plate was temporarily switched to a New York plate, allegedly to avoid detection, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Melodee was last seen on their way back from the trip on October 9, near the Utah-Colorado border, but was not with Ashlee Buzzard when she returned home with the rental vehicle on October 10.

Moreover, Sheriff's deputies arrested Ashlee Buzzard on suspicion of felony false imprisonment on November 7 in a separate case.

A man testified that she held him against his will at her home and had a box cutter. The charge was dismissed on November 20, with prosecutors later citing contradictory information and insufficient evidence.

Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue

Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue
Former Senator Ben Sasse reveals grim cancer diagnosis

Former Senator Ben Sasse reveals grim cancer diagnosis
Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday? Guide for 2025

Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday? Guide for 2025
'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more

'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more
Mexican Navy plane transporting burn patients crashes in Texas, 5 killed

Mexican Navy plane transporting burn patients crashes in Texas, 5 killed

Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’

Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’
Ivanka Trump shares top 15 best reads of the year: ‘Shaped my 2025’

Ivanka Trump shares top 15 best reads of the year: ‘Shaped my 2025’
US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships

US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships
Self-driving taxis set to hit London streets in 2026 trials

Self-driving taxis set to hit London streets in 2026 trials
Larry Ellison pledges $40bn to back Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros Discovery

Larry Ellison pledges $40bn to back Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros Discovery
Prices of gold and silver hit record highs amid economic uncertainty

Prices of gold and silver hit record highs amid economic uncertainty
Bondi Beach gunmen meticulously planned attack, documents show

Bondi Beach gunmen meticulously planned attack, documents show

Popular News

Victoria Beckham issues first message after son Brooklyn blocks family

Victoria Beckham issues first message after son Brooklyn blocks family

an hour ago
Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead

Melodee Buzzard's mother in custody after missing daughter found dead
an hour ago
Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate

Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate
2 hours ago