Elon Musk seeks full custody of one-year-old son amid trans debate

Elon Musk announced plans to seek full custody of his one-year-old son after influencer Ashley St. Clair expressed support for transgender rights.
Musk has at least 14 children with four women, including transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.
“I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk wrote in the post.
This comes after Ashley apologized for previous comments that were seen as transphobic and publicly expressed support for the transgender community on social media.
“I feel immense guilt for my role,” she said in response to an X user who accused her of “blatant transphobia” in the past, according to the New York Post.
She added, “And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain. [I don’t really know] how to make amends for many of these things but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.”
In February 2025, Ashley said that Musk was the father of her child, who was born in 2024.
She alleged that Musk asked her to keep the child's birth secret, then cut off contact with both her and the child during child support discussions.
Earlier a paternity test, conducted by Labcorp, confirmed with a very high degree of certainty, 99.999% that Musk is the father of Ashley's child.
The world's richest person explained that he feels that Ashley may “transition” their one-year-old son.
However, Ashley has neither said that her child will transition genders nor fully responded publicly to Musk's custody plans.