UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X

The UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has expressed serious concerns over activity on Elon Musk's X, hinting at possible government intervention.
This comes after some users on X deliberately used the platform's built-in AI tool, Grok to create deepfake images of children wearing minimal clothes or even without clothes.
He specifically criticized the platform’s AI chatbot for generating sexual images of women and children, describing the content as “absolutely disgusting and shameful.”
Starmer warned that if the issue continues, the government may step into regulate the chatbot to prevent further harm.
"If X cannot control Grok, we will - and we'll do it fast because if you profit from harm and abuse, you lose the right to self regulate," he told a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party.
He added, "Protecting their abusive users, rather than the women and children who are being abused shows a total distortion of priorities."
Starmer said that the government will not tolerate the harmful content on X and its AI chatbot and will act accordingly.
Separately, X clarified through its Safety account that anyone using Grok to make illegal content will face the same consequences as "if they upload illegal content."
At the same time, Musk claimed that the UK government was looking any excuse to censor his platform X.
On the other hand, Ofcom, the UK media regulator has also launched an investigation into Musk's platform amid concerns.