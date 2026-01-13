Philippines landfill collapse: Death toll rises to 11, dozens missing

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Landfills like this are common in major Philippine cities such as Cebu

The death toll continues to rise after a landfill collapsed in central Philippines.

Authorities said at least 11 people have been killed so far after landslide struck the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City last week, where more than 100 workers were present at that time as rescue teams continue searching for survivors with fading hopes.

The rescue teams have saved 12 injured people but over 20 others are still missing under the debris.

A fire official said it is unlikely anyone is still alive as the incident happened three days ago.

The disaster has led to demands for an investigation into what caused the landfill to collapse and for a review of how waste is managed in the country.

The landfill operator, Integrated Waste Solutions has been ordered to stop work and must provide a plan within 90 days showing how it will meet environmental rules before it can continue.

Also, the government department plans to investigate why the landfill collapsed and punish those responsible.

The Binaliw landfill covers an area of about 15 hectares (37 acres).

Although the official cause of the landfill collapse is still under investigation, an early report suggests that heavy rainfall in recent weeks, which made the trash heavier, along with other engineering issues, may have contributed to the landslide.

