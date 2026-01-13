Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday, January 15.

It comes after Trump ordered a military operation in Venezuela in which President Nicolas Maduro was captured and brought to the US to face drug-related charges.

The meeting comes just days after Trump declined to officially endorse Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado as Venezuela’s new leader, despite her movement claiming victory in the 2024 elections.

Instead, the US has shown support for Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro’s former vice-president.

Last week Machado expressed her wish to personally thank Trump for the military operation and said that she wanted to give him the Nobel Prize for it.

While, Trump responded by saying it was "a great honour."

However, the Nobel Committee clarified that the Nobel Prize cannot be awarded to someone by another person—it can only be officially granted by the committee itself.

"A Nobel Prize can neither be revoked, shared, nor transferred to others. Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time," the institute said in a statement.

Machado had been hiding in Venezuela but managed to leave the country with US help to receive her Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.

