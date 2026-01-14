US sends ‘help’ to anti-government protestors in Iran as death toll rises 

President Donald Trump urged Iranian civilians to keep protesting and said “help is on its way.”
According to NBC News, Trump extended his support for the protestors on Tuesday, January 13, amid a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations that a US-based human rights group says has killed 2,000 people.
In recent days, Trump has upped the pressure on Tehran, warning that he may launch military strikes while remaining open to negotiations. He also slapped a 25% tariff on those doing business with the Islamic Republic, the theocratic regime that has ruled the nation for nearly 50 years.
In a Tuesday morning post on Truth Social, he wrote, “KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers.” Then, without providing details, he added: “HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”
Iran has said it is open to diplomacy, while threatening the United States and Israel with retaliation if it is attacked.
Inside the country, authorities had cut internet access and foreign phone calls, choking off information about the government's bloody response to demonstrations initially sparked by rising prices.
Hundreds have been killed, activists said, with video showing bodies lined up outside a morgue near Tehran, surrounded by their loved ones crying and screaming.
The demonstrations were ignited by economic grievances as the rial currency crashed and inflation soared.
Iran’s economy has been hobbled in part by sanctions from the US and other international entities over the regime’s nuclear program.
The protests have morphed into one of the biggest challenges the Islamic Republic has faced in its 47-year history.