World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

US sends ‘help’ to anti-government protestors in Iran as death toll rises

US President Donald Trump tells Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help is on its way'

  • By Bushra Saleem
US sends ‘help’ to anti-government protestors in Iran as death toll rises
US sends ‘help’ to anti-government protestors in Iran as death toll rises 

President Donald Trump urged Iranian civilians to keep protesting and said “help is on its way.”

According to NBC News, Trump extended his support for the protestors on Tuesday, January 13, amid a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations that a US-based human rights group says has killed 2,000 people.

In recent days, Trump has upped the pressure on Tehran, warning that he may launch military strikes while remaining open to negotiations. He also slapped a 25% tariff on those doing business with the Islamic Republic, the theocratic regime that has ruled the nation for nearly 50 years.

In a Tuesday morning post on Truth Social, he wrote, “KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers.” Then, without providing details, he added: “HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

Iran has said it is open to diplomacy, while threatening the United States and Israel with retaliation if it is attacked.

Inside the country, authorities had cut internet access and foreign phone calls, choking off information about the government's bloody response to demonstrations initially sparked by rising prices.

Hundreds have been killed, activists said, with video showing bodies lined up outside a morgue near Tehran, surrounded by their loved ones crying and screaming.

The demonstrations were ignited by economic grievances as the rial currency crashed and inflation soared.

Iran’s economy has been hobbled in part by sanctions from the US and other international entities over the regime’s nuclear program. 

The protests have morphed into one of the biggest challenges the Islamic Republic has faced in its 47-year history.

France's population decline, deaths exceed births for first time in 80 years
France's population decline, deaths exceed births for first time in 80 years
Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats
Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats
Peter Mandelson issues apology for friendship with Epstein in major U-turn
Peter Mandelson issues apology for friendship with Epstein in major U-turn
Jack Smith to give public testimony on Trump investigations
Jack Smith to give public testimony on Trump investigations
Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions
Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions
BBC files motion to dismiss Trump’s $5 billion lawsuit
BBC files motion to dismiss Trump’s $5 billion lawsuit
UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X
UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X
Philippines landfill collapse: Death toll rises to 11, dozens missing
Philippines landfill collapse: Death toll rises to 11, dozens missing
Elon Musk seeks full custody of one-year-old son amid trans debate
Elon Musk seeks full custody of one-year-old son amid trans debate
Swiss bar co-owner Jacques Moretti ordered to stay in custody
Swiss bar co-owner Jacques Moretti ordered to stay in custody
Autistic Barbie debuts with sensory tools and real-life features
Autistic Barbie debuts with sensory tools and real-life features
Ai, Japanese chimpanzee known for incredible memory and intelligence dies at 49
Ai, Japanese chimpanzee known for incredible memory and intelligence dies at 49

Popular News

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reveal one thing that keeps them grounded

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reveal one thing that keeps them grounded

5 hours ago
Verstappen slams McLaren's 'sell your soul' team orders for Oscar Piastri

Verstappen slams McLaren's 'sell your soul' team orders for Oscar Piastri

5 hours ago
Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event

Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
6 hours ago