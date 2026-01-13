World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats

JD Vance and Marco Rubio to host Denmark, Greenland officials at White House

  • By Bushra Saleem
Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats
Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats

JD Vance will host a meeting with the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark amid rising tensions over Donald Trump’s push to gain control of the Arctic island.

According to The Guardian, Denmark’s top diplomat, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said he and his Greenlandic counterpart, Vivian Motzfeldt, had requested the meeting with the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and the vice-president had asked to take part and would host it at the White House on Wednesday, January 14.

Rasmussen told reporters in Copenhagen on Tuesday, "Our reason for seeking the meeting we have now been given was to move this whole discussion … into a meeting room where we can look each other in the eye and talk about these things."

Trump first floated the idea of a US takeover of Greenland, a largely self-governing part of Denmark, in 2019, during his first term. But he has significantly ramped up his rhetoric this month, saying the US would take it “one way or the other”.

The US president has shocked the EU and Nato by refusing to rule out using military force to seize the strategically located, mineral-rich island.

This is despite Greenland being covered by many of the protections offered by the two blocs because Denmark belongs to both.

The Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, has said a US invasion would lead to the end of Nato and European leaders have pledged their support for Greenland’s territorial integrity and right to self-determination.

Peter Mandelson issues apology for friendship with Epstein in major U-turn
Peter Mandelson issues apology for friendship with Epstein in major U-turn
Jack Smith to give public testimony on Trump investigations
Jack Smith to give public testimony on Trump investigations
Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions
Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions
BBC files motion to dismiss Trump’s $5 billion lawsuit
BBC files motion to dismiss Trump’s $5 billion lawsuit
UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X
UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X
Philippines landfill collapse: Death toll rises to 11, dozens missing
Philippines landfill collapse: Death toll rises to 11, dozens missing
Elon Musk seeks full custody of one-year-old son amid trans debate
Elon Musk seeks full custody of one-year-old son amid trans debate
Swiss bar co-owner Jacques Moretti ordered to stay in custody
Swiss bar co-owner Jacques Moretti ordered to stay in custody
Autistic Barbie debuts with sensory tools and real-life features
Autistic Barbie debuts with sensory tools and real-life features
Ai, Japanese chimpanzee known for incredible memory and intelligence dies at 49
Ai, Japanese chimpanzee known for incredible memory and intelligence dies at 49
Elon Musk's Starlink could help bring internet back to Iran, says Trump
Elon Musk's Starlink could help bring internet back to Iran, says Trump
US hints at military operation in Iran amid deadly protests, internet blackout
US hints at military operation in Iran amid deadly protests, internet blackout

Popular News

Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats

Denmark, Greenland seek face-to-face talks with US amid takeover threats
12 minutes ago
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple

Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple
23 minutes ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'deliberate' choice to protect Kate's 'peace'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'deliberate' choice to protect Kate's 'peace'
an hour ago