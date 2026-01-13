World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Jack Smith to give public testimony on Trump investigations

The former US Special Counsel Smith faced questions about his two defunct criminal investigations into President Donald Trump

Jack Smith, who previously served as a special counsel, is scheduled to give public testimony before the House Judiciary Committee next week.

Smith, who investigated Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election and for mishandling classified documents was questioned privately for over eight hours by the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee in December about his investigations into Trump.

As per multiple reports, he had wanted the session to be public, but Republicans refused.

Now, a public hearing with him is scheduled for January 22.

Smith told the committee in December, “The decision to bring charges against President Trump was mine, but the basis for nine of those charges rests entirely with President Trump and his actions, as alleged in the 10 indictments returned by grand juries in two different districts," as per CNN.

Lanny Breuer, the attorney representing Smith, said in a statement Monday night that his client welcomes the opportunity to defend his probes into Trump.

“Jack has been clear for months he is ready and willing to answer questions in a public hearing about his investigations into President Trump’s alleged unlawful efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his mishandling of classified documents,” Breuer said.

In 2023, Jack Smith filed criminal charges against Trump, but neither case went to trial.

One case about classified documents was stopped because a judge ruled Smith’s appointment was invalid and the other case about the 2020 election and January 6 was dropped after a Supreme Court decision and Trump’s re-election.

