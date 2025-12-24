Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report

A new leak suggested that Call of Duty may finally be heading to Nintendo consoles. The popular first-person shooter franchise has been notably absent from Nintendo platforms, despite PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
In 2023, Microsoft and Nintendo signed a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo systems. However, no titles have yet been released on the original Switch, because of hardware limitations, including large file sizes and demanding performance needs.
Several recent reports revealed that the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2 could alter that. As per GamesRadar and Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, the first Call of Duty port for Switch 2 is “nearly finished” and may launch within the next few months.
Though the exact date remains under wraps, early 2026, possibly launch is expected in February and March.
It remains unclear that the title will reach the platform. Swirling rumours suggested the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, though it could also be a different variant of the franchise.
Furthermore, Corden suggested that development may have been caused by restricted access to Switch 2 dev kits.
Nintendo has yet to officially confirm the rumour.