Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sports

Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report

Call of Duty could release on Nintendo Switch in early 2026; however, date remains unclear

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report

A new leak suggested that Call of Duty may finally be heading to Nintendo consoles. The popular first-person shooter franchise has been notably absent from Nintendo platforms, despite PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

In 2023, Microsoft and Nintendo signed a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo systems. However, no titles have yet been released on the original Switch, because of hardware limitations, including large file sizes and demanding performance needs.

Several recent reports revealed that the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2 could alter that. As per GamesRadar and Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, the first Call of Duty port for Switch 2 is “nearly finished” and may launch within the next few months.

Though the exact date remains under wraps, early 2026, possibly launch is expected in February and March.

It remains unclear that the title will reach the platform. Swirling rumours suggested the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, though it could also be a different variant of the franchise.

Furthermore, Corden suggested that development may have been caused by restricted access to Switch 2 dev kits.

Nintendo has yet to officially confirm the rumour.

Jake Paul struggles to speak after jaw-breaking knockout loss to Joshua

Jake Paul struggles to speak after jaw-breaking knockout loss to Joshua
Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks out about Travis Kelce's retirement rumours

Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks out about Travis Kelce's retirement rumours

Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding

Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding
Venus Williams shares breathtaking wedding week looks with Andrea Preti

Venus Williams shares breathtaking wedding week looks with Andrea Preti
Chelsea join five-club race to sign Antoine Semenyo

Chelsea join five-club race to sign Antoine Semenyo
Bet365 CEO Denise Coates earns £280m, remains UK’s highest-paid executive

Bet365 CEO Denise Coates earns £280m, remains UK’s highest-paid executive
Max Verstappen slams F1 rules after missing out on fifth world champion title

Max Verstappen slams F1 rules after missing out on fifth world champion title
Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training

Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training
Ronaldo makes luxury investment in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea destination

Ronaldo makes luxury investment in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea destination

‘Call Of Duty’ co-creator Vince Zampella killed in tragic car crash

‘Call Of Duty’ co-creator Vince Zampella killed in tragic car crash
Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery following key victory over Cruzeiro

Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery following key victory over Cruzeiro
Mito Pereira retires from professional golf at 30

Mito Pereira retires from professional golf at 30

Popular News

Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report

Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report
21 minutes ago
Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently

Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently
29 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show

Priyanka Chopra supports Nick Jonas at JONAS20 tour last show
3 hours ago