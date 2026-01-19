Marc Guehi joins Manchester City on long-term contract

Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

  By Fatima Nadeem
Manchester City have completed the signing of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for £20m.

The 25-year-old England centre-back becomes a target after injuries to City's defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias left gap in the squad.

The England defender, who had been linked with several top European clubs and nearly joined Liverpool last summer had underwent a medical on Sunday.

He has now officially signed a five-and-a-half year deal with the club.

Guehi said he is "really happy and incredibly proud" to become a City player, as per BBC Sports.

He added, "This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that."

Meanwhile, City said in a statement, "Manchester City is delighted to announce the signing of Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace. The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031."

His arrival follows City's signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for £62.5m on 9 January.

Since joining Palace from Chelsea in 2021, Guehi helped the team win their first major trophy by beating City in the FA Cup and also won the Community Shield against Liverpool.

