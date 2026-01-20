Karan Johar addresses 'Dhurandhar' political controversy: 'I saw all of it’

Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
Karan Johar is unapologetic when it comes to reviewing Dhurandhar movie controversy over its divisive politics.

In a new interview on the YouTube channel of IIMUN, the renowned Indian filmmaker revealed that he was not offended by the politics of Aditya Dhar's directorial.

The 53-year-old filmmaker said, "I actually wasn't offended by the politics of the film. I know where it was heading. I know some people could agree or disagree, and that should be cinema."

Johar, whose backed film Homebound was shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, went on to say, "I was not offended with any ideological issue in the film. I watched it for the craft, for the cinema aspect of it, and I absolutely loved it.

“I felt like Aditya Dhar has a unique voice and he has emerged as a strong, unique voice."

According to him, he walked out feeling it was a nuanced film.

Elsewhere in the interview, Johar did not shy away from praising the movie, "I unabashedly, unapologetically, and absolutely, outstandingly loved Dhurandhar,". I saw all of it with awe because I loved the craft of the filmmaker."

The filmmaker went on to say, "I loved the storytelling. I loved the way he divided it into chapters. I loved that the gaze was more internal and it wasn't against—it was for—speaking about politics in its own way."

According to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani filmmaker, he was spellbound by the craftsmanship of the film and didn't engage with its politics.

It’s worth mentioning here that Dhurandhar has been released in two parts, with Part 1 released in December 2025 and Part 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. 

