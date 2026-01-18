Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open

Aryna Sabalenka defeated French wild card Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah 6-4

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who has also been ranked No. 1 in doubles, overcame a slow start win in her first-round match at the Australian Open on Sunday in Melbourne.

Sabalenka defeated French wild card Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah 6-4, 6-1 after dropping her opening service game and initially losing three points of the match.

The Belarusian admitted that she was under pressure in front of tennis legends Rod Laver and Roger Federer watching from the stands.

Sabalenka stated, “It was a tricky start, She was playing really well, and I didn’t begin my best. I’m happy I found my rhythm by the end of the second set.”

Rakotomanga Rajaonah took an impressive start and put Sabalenka under pressure; however, the table turned and Sabalenka soon controlled the match.

She arrived in Melbourne after winning the Brisbane title and has now spent 74 weeks as the world’s top women’s player.

Elsewhere on day one, some leading players were defeated. Elsa Jacquemot knocked out No. 20 Marta Kostyuk in three tight sets, while Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez defeated No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Jasmine Paolini, seeded 7th, along with Elina Svitolina and Maria Sakkari, won their matches in straight sets.

Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
Josh Allen bursts into tears after Bills’ seventh straight playoff exit
Josh Allen bursts into tears after Bills’ seventh straight playoff exit
Wayne Rooney opens up about managerial comeback after tough stints
Wayne Rooney opens up about managerial comeback after tough stints
Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match
Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match
Novak Djokovic aims to become oldest Grand Slam men’s champion in Open Era
Novak Djokovic aims to become oldest Grand Slam men’s champion in Open Era
Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina owner and Mediacom founder, passes away at 76
Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina owner and Mediacom founder, passes away at 76
Djokovic says Sinner, Alcaraz ‘do not need praise’ ahead of Australian Open
Djokovic says Sinner, Alcaraz ‘do not need praise’ ahead of Australian Open
Venus Williams ready to take on ‘challenge’ of Australian Open at 45
Venus Williams ready to take on ‘challenge’ of Australian Open at 45
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
When will Salah return to Liverpool? Arne Slot gives huge update
When will Salah return to Liverpool? Arne Slot gives huge update

Popular News

Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor

Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor
2 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open
an hour ago
'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77

'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77

3 hours ago