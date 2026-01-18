World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who has also been ranked No. 1 in doubles, overcame a slow start win in her first-round match at the Australian Open on Sunday in Melbourne.
Sabalenka defeated French wild card Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah 6-4, 6-1 after dropping her opening service game and initially losing three points of the match.
The Belarusian admitted that she was under pressure in front of tennis legends Rod Laver and Roger Federer watching from the stands.
Sabalenka stated, “It was a tricky start, She was playing really well, and I didn’t begin my best. I’m happy I found my rhythm by the end of the second set.”
Rakotomanga Rajaonah took an impressive start and put Sabalenka under pressure; however, the table turned and Sabalenka soon controlled the match.
She arrived in Melbourne after winning the Brisbane title and has now spent 74 weeks as the world’s top women’s player.
Elsewhere on day one, some leading players were defeated. Elsa Jacquemot knocked out No. 20 Marta Kostyuk in three tight sets, while Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez defeated No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Jasmine Paolini, seeded 7th, along with Elina Svitolina and Maria Sakkari, won their matches in straight sets.