Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open Opener, eyes major milestones

Former world No. 1 Justine Henin praised Alcaraz’s opening win, calling him 'symbolically important'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open Opener, eyes major milestones
World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open Opener, eyes major milestones

Carlos Alcaraz started his Australian Open campaign, after succesfully defeating Australia’s Adam Walton on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard succesfully won 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 in only more than two hours, despite losing a break in the second set.

The 22-year-old already a two-time champion at the other three Grand Slam tournaments but enters the Australian Open with high expectations.

He is now aiming to outperform other players and become the sixth man in the Open Era to complete a Career Grand Slam, and the youngest to make history in this era.

A Melbourne title win would see the Spaniard equal Boris Becker's record.

Despite being a two-time champion at the other Grand Slams, Alcaraz has never gone past the quarterfinals in Australia.

This tournament holds greater significance as it marks Alcaraz’s first event without his former coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after parting their ways last December.

former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin praised Alcaraz’s opening win, calling him “symbolically important.”

Alcaraz is now set to face Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, ranked No. 102, in the second round on Wednesday.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open
Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
Josh Allen bursts into tears after Bills’ seventh straight playoff exit
Josh Allen bursts into tears after Bills’ seventh straight playoff exit
Wayne Rooney opens up about managerial comeback after tough stints
Wayne Rooney opens up about managerial comeback after tough stints
Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match
Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match
Novak Djokovic aims to become oldest Grand Slam men’s champion in Open Era
Novak Djokovic aims to become oldest Grand Slam men’s champion in Open Era
Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina owner and Mediacom founder, passes away at 76
Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina owner and Mediacom founder, passes away at 76
Djokovic says Sinner, Alcaraz ‘do not need praise’ ahead of Australian Open
Djokovic says Sinner, Alcaraz ‘do not need praise’ ahead of Australian Open
Venus Williams ready to take on ‘challenge’ of Australian Open at 45
Venus Williams ready to take on ‘challenge’ of Australian Open at 45
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries

Popular News

PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving

PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving
23 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy

Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy

37 minutes ago
Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting

Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting

an hour ago