World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open Opener, eyes major milestones

Carlos Alcaraz started his Australian Open campaign, after succesfully defeating Australia’s Adam Walton on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena.
The Spaniard succesfully won 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 in only more than two hours, despite losing a break in the second set.
The 22-year-old already a two-time champion at the other three Grand Slam tournaments but enters the Australian Open with high expectations.
He is now aiming to outperform other players and become the sixth man in the Open Era to complete a Career Grand Slam, and the youngest to make history in this era.
A Melbourne title win would see the Spaniard equal Boris Becker's record.
Despite being a two-time champion at the other Grand Slams, Alcaraz has never gone past the quarterfinals in Australia.
This tournament holds greater significance as it marks Alcaraz’s first event without his former coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after parting their ways last December.
former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin praised Alcaraz’s opening win, calling him “symbolically important.”
Alcaraz is now set to face Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, ranked No. 102, in the second round on Wednesday.