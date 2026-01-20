Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final

Indiana Hoosiers beat Miami Hurricanes to win first College Football Playoff National Championship

  • By Bushra Saleem
CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final
CFP National Championship: Pitbull lights up Indiana vs. Miami final

Pitbull showed his love of music and sports with a typically high-octane performance at the Capital One Music Stage at Allstate Championship Tailgate.

According to USA Today, set up outside Hard Rock Stadium in North Miami, Pitbull hit the stage clad in all-black and surrounded by backup dancers before the January 19, CFP National Championship game between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers.

The season ended with Indiana completing perhaps the unlikeliest worst-to-first turnaround in the sport’s history after the Hoosiers beat Miami, 27-21, to win the College Football Playoff national championship in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, whose diving run on fourth down catapulted Indiana to a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and who helped keep Miami at bay later when the Hurricanes had trimmed that lead to just three, the Hoosiers completed a perfect season that would have been deemed nearly impossible even two years ago when Curt Cignetti was hired in Bloomington.

With Miami driving for a potential game-winning touchdown in the game's final minute, Indiana’s Jamari Sharpe intercepted Carson Beck, sealing the victory.

Indiana’s win denied Miami a long-sought sixth national championship in program history, with Mario Cristobal trying to become the fifth coach to lead the Hurricanes to a title.

Madison Keys overcomes early deficit to advance to second round in Melbourne
Madison Keys overcomes early deficit to advance to second round in Melbourne
Buffalo Bills part ways with Sean McDermott after playoff loss
Buffalo Bills part ways with Sean McDermott after playoff loss
Marc Guehi joins Manchester City on long-term contract
Marc Guehi joins Manchester City on long-term contract
Novak Djokovic makes history with 100th victory at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic makes history with 100th victory at Australian Open
Daniil Medvedev starts Australian Open campaign with remarkable victory
Daniil Medvedev starts Australian Open campaign with remarkable victory
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Australian Open debut ends with heartbreak: ‘It hurts’
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Australian Open debut ends with heartbreak: ‘It hurts’
Coco Gauff powers past Rakhimova to secure Australian Open second-round spot
Coco Gauff powers past Rakhimova to secure Australian Open second-round spot
PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving
PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving
World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open Opener, eyes major milestones
World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open Opener, eyes major milestones
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open
Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
Sonmez steps in to rescue collapsing ball girl while making tennis history
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli
Arthur Fery delivers first big shock at Australian Open, beats Flavio Cobolli

Popular News

Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat

Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat
an hour ago
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory

US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
an hour ago
Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman after his controversial statement

Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman after his controversial statement
36 minutes ago