Pitbull showed his love of music and sports with a typically high-octane performance at the Capital One Music Stage at Allstate Championship Tailgate.
According to USA Today, set up outside Hard Rock Stadium in North Miami, Pitbull hit the stage clad in all-black and surrounded by backup dancers before the January 19, CFP National Championship game between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers.
The season ended with Indiana completing perhaps the unlikeliest worst-to-first turnaround in the sport’s history after the Hoosiers beat Miami, 27-21, to win the College Football Playoff national championship in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, whose diving run on fourth down catapulted Indiana to a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and who helped keep Miami at bay later when the Hurricanes had trimmed that lead to just three, the Hoosiers completed a perfect season that would have been deemed nearly impossible even two years ago when Curt Cignetti was hired in Bloomington.
With Miami driving for a potential game-winning touchdown in the game's final minute, Indiana’s Jamari Sharpe intercepted Carson Beck, sealing the victory.
Indiana’s win denied Miami a long-sought sixth national championship in program history, with Mario Cristobal trying to become the fifth coach to lead the Hurricanes to a title.