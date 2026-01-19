Sports
Daniil Medvedev starts Australian Open campaign with remarkable victory

Brisbane champion Medvedev enters Australian Open with renewed confidence and new team

Daniil Medvedev started the Australian Open with a much-needed win.

A former world No. 1 defeated Jesper de Jong in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 19 with a score of 7-5 6-2 7-6 (7-2) at Margaret Court Arena.

The victory ended Medvedev's 370-day wait for a Grand Slam win, following a series of early exits at Ronald Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025 as well as second-round loss at last year's Australian Open.

This win also extended his unbeaten start to the season, after claiming the Brisbane International title earlier in January.

"So far I'm doing it well," said Medvedev after winning the match, as per BBC Sports.

"We don't know what's coming, but just trying to be positive on the court as I am in life," he added.

The player further shared, “I'm feeling great with my new team, so I don't really go too much into the past. What happened last year happened, and it's okay. It's part of career, part of life. I managed to finish the year like 12 or 13 [in the world], which is, to be honest, it's great for many players."

After his early loss at the US Open, Medvedev parted ways with his longtime coach Gilles Cervara and hired two new coaches, Thomas Johansson and Rohan Goetzke.

The new coaching team seems to be having a positive impact as the player has already won two titles since making the change.

