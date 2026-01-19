PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving

Sports
  By Syeda Fazeelat
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers receive nine new exciting games, while four older games leave the service on January 20.

Unlike the Essential tier, where free games stay forever, Extra and Premium rotate games in and out, similar to Xbox Game Pass.

The latest additions for January include A Little to the Left, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, Art of Rally, Darkest Dungeon, Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Resident Evil Village, Ridge Racer (Premium only), and The Exit 8.

Highlights include Resident Evil Village, launching only a month ahead of its sequel Resident Evil Requiem, and Darkest Dungeon, praised for its challenging gameplay. Fans of the Like a Dragon franchise will also welcome the deep RPG Infinite Wealth.

However, some popular titles are set to exit, including Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Monopoly Plus, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and SD Gundam Battle Alliance.

Notably, Like a Dragon Gaiden departs the same day Infinite Wealth arrives. While Gaiden features a shorter, beat-em-up experience, it sets the story for Infinite Wealth, making its exit bittersweet.

Subscribers are encouraged to finish Like a Dragon Gaiden before January 20, as it can be completed in under 15 hours.

Overall, the January update mixes some thrilling exciting new titles with the farewell of fan favorites, making an unforgetable day for memorable day for PS Plus players.

