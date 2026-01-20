Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat

Neha Kakkar recently addressed the rumours surrounding her divorce with Rohanpreet.
For the unversed, the 37-year-old singer recently stirred a controversy with her shocking statement about quitting work and relationships.
Now, while addressing it, the Coca Cola songstress took to Instagram Story, and requested her fans and followers not to drag her husband into all this, hinting that there's everything fine between the couple.
Kakkar began, “Guys please don’t drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family into all this! They are the purest people I know, and I am who I am today because of their support.”
She went on to say, “It’s a few other people and the system that I’m upset with. I hope you understand and keep my husband and family out of this. Yes, I admit I shouldn’t be so emotional about social media because media can turn a molehill into a mountain. Lesson learned.”
In the end, the Dilbar hitmaker noted, “From now on, I won’t be discussing my personal life, bhaisahab! Emotional Nehu is too emotional for this world! Sorry and thank you, my NeHearts. Don’t worry, I’ll be back soon with a bang! Much love.”
In her now deleted post, Neha Kakkar announced that she needed a break from her responsibilities, relationships, and work.