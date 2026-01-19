Novak Djokovic makes history with 100th victory at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 100th Australian Open win with a dominating performance on Monday, January 19.
The world No. 4 defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez with a score of 6-3 6-2 6-2 in a match that lasted just over two hours.
"Tonight's performance was great, I can't complain about anything. I served very well," said Djokovic, as per BBC Sports.
Djokovic added, "It's always a challenge to kick-start the tournament on the right note and send the right signal not only to yourself but your opponents watching you play."
The 38-year-old, who is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title equaled two all-time tennis records.
Djokovic now holds a 100-10 record at the Australian Open, where he has won 10 titles.
He also boasts 102 match wins at Wimbledon and 101 at Roland Garros.
By starting his 21sth Australian Open campaign, Djokovic equaled the tournament record for most appearance, a record previously held by Roger Federer.
He also matched another record by playing in his 81st Grand Slam, tying Federer and Federer and Feliciano Lop for the most Grand Slam tournaments played.
Djokovic expressed, "It's a nice feeling to be a centurion. History-making is great motivation. Particularly in the last five or 10 years of my career, once I got myself in a position where I could eventually create history, I was even more inspired to play the best tennis."
Djokovic will now face Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in the second round.
Iga Swiatek advances to second round at Australian Open
Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round of the Australian Open after a hard fought victory over Yue Yuan.