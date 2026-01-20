Buffalo Bills part ways with Sean McDermott after playoff loss

The Buffalo Bills have fired head coach Sean McDermott following their playoff defeat.
Despite leading the team to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons and winning the AFC East division five times with star quarterback Josh Allen, McDermott was never able to guide the Bills to a Super Bowl appearance.
"Sean helped change the mindset of this organisation and was instrumental in the Bills becoming a perennial play-off team," said owner Terry Pegula as per BBC Sports.
"Sean has done an admirable job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons. But I feel we are in need of a new structure to give this organisation the best opportunity to take our team to the next level," he added.
The Bills are the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game for six consecutive seasons but still never make it to the Super Bowl.
McDermott is the eighth NFL head coach to be fired this month and the tenth since the season began.
He could be hired by another NFL team looking for a head coach as he has said he wants to continue coaching.
Currently, besides the Bills, seven other teams including Miami, Tennessee, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Arizona and Cleveland have open head coaching positions.