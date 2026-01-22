WhatsApp introduces child account with restricted features, parental controls

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow parents to set up a separate account for their child with restricted features.
The feature is designed to enhance online safety by giving these child accounts default privacy settings that limit interactions with unknown contacts.
As per WABetaInfo, the secondary account will also provide parents with insights into their kid's activity such as when new contact is being added while WhatsApp will ensure that all content remains private through end-to-end encryption.
How to set secondary account for child on WhatsApp?
To set up a child's secondary account, parents will first need to scan a QR code after the welcome screen to link their account.
They will then need to set up a 6-digit primary PIN, which allow them to manage certain settings and stops the child from making unauthorized changes.
It is worth mentioning that the child's secondary account will need this PIN to finish the setup process.
Notably, child accounts will have limited features and kids won't able to share content publicly or access channels and not even hide chats.
However, the new feature is still underdevelopment and it will be available to all users in the future updates.