Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Justin Baldoni father breaks silence as Blake Lively lawsuit heats up

Justin Baldoni's father speaks out amid Blake Lively lawsuit

  • By Salima Bhutto
Justin Baldoni father breaks silence as Blake Lively lawsuit heats up
Justin Baldoni father breaks silence as Blake Lively lawsuit heats up

Justin Baldoni recently received public support from his father as his and his It Ends with Us costar, Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle heats up.

Baldoni’s father Sam Baldoni celebrated the actor’s 42nd birthday on his social media account.

On his Instagram post, the senior Baldoni shared a throwback picture of the Jane the Virgin alum along with him and his wife.

Justin Baldoni's father speaks out amid Blake Lively lawsuit


Describing his previous year as a difficult and unjust one, his father penned a lengthy emotional note, writing, “Happy Birthday Justin Louis Baldoni! Being a new dad I had no idea what to expect when Justin was born.”

The father of two went on say, “His birth (our first) was not easy. Sharon spent 34+hours in labor and we ended up cesarean.

“As a result I got to hold him first and was able to put his little face against his mom’s cheek.”

Baldoni’s father also praised his son as he wrote, “It was a spiritual, very exhilarating close to God kind of experience. 

“This little guy filled our home with such joy all those years ago and to this day his presence lights up not only our lives but all those around him.

“I am so proud of my son for the man he has become and how he never stops learning about life, about love, about family and friendship, and about how to show up for the people he cares about most.”

According to him, he envies his son’s continual dedication to his family and his love and admiration for his truly perfect partner Emily (Baldonoi’s wife).

In the end of his post, Sam Baldoni did reflect his past year, saying, “ In a year full of turmoil and injustice you have remained steadfast in your faith knowing that truth and justice will prevail!”

He ended the post wishing his son a happy birthday. His father’s post comes amid a high-profile legal dispute with Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

The trial of It Ends with Us costars’ case is set to begin on May 18, 2026.

Robert Pattinson makes surprising confession about fatherhood years after daughter's birth
Robert Pattinson makes surprising confession about fatherhood years after daughter's birth
Kim Vo, hairstylist to Kate Hudson and Britney Spears, dies tragically at 55
Kim Vo, hairstylist to Kate Hudson and Britney Spears, dies tragically at 55
Ana de Armas shares playful winter moments after Tom Cruise split
Ana de Armas shares playful winter moments after Tom Cruise split
Travis Scott's mysterious appearance caught in 'The Odyssey'
Travis Scott's mysterious appearance caught in 'The Odyssey'
Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls groupmates reunite without THIS member
Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls groupmates reunite without THIS member
Tom Cruise's intriguing role in Alejandro Iñárritu's new film finally revealed
Tom Cruise's intriguing role in Alejandro Iñárritu's new film finally revealed
Cruz and Romeo Beckham spotted on romantic double date amid family rift
Cruz and Romeo Beckham spotted on romantic double date amid family rift
‘Night Agent’ to ‘Bridgerton 4’: Upcoming Netflix releases for February 2026
‘Night Agent’ to ‘Bridgerton 4’: Upcoming Netflix releases for February 2026
'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration
'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration
Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus: 5 A-list celebrity couples tying knot in 2026
Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus: 5 A-list celebrity couples tying knot in 2026
Xochitl Gomez brings perfect winter vibe to 2026 Sundance with cozy look
Xochitl Gomez brings perfect winter vibe to 2026 Sundance with cozy look
Harper Beckham issues 1st statement after Brooklyn publicly accused Victoria
Harper Beckham issues 1st statement after Brooklyn publicly accused Victoria

Popular News

Justin Baldoni father breaks silence as Blake Lively lawsuit heats up

Justin Baldoni father breaks silence as Blake Lively lawsuit heats up
2 hours ago
Philippine ferry carrying over 350 people sinks, 15 dead, 28 missing

Philippine ferry carrying over 350 people sinks, 15 dead, 28 missing
3 hours ago
Karan Johar celebrates Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar win ‘in advance’

Karan Johar celebrates Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar win ‘in advance’
12 hours ago