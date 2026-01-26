Justin Baldoni father breaks silence as Blake Lively lawsuit heats up

Justin Baldoni recently received public support from his father as his and his It Ends with Us costar, Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle heats up.
Baldoni’s father Sam Baldoni celebrated the actor’s 42nd birthday on his social media account.
On his Instagram post, the senior Baldoni shared a throwback picture of the Jane the Virgin alum along with him and his wife.
Describing his previous year as a difficult and unjust one, his father penned a lengthy emotional note, writing, “Happy Birthday Justin Louis Baldoni! Being a new dad I had no idea what to expect when Justin was born.”
The father of two went on say, “His birth (our first) was not easy. Sharon spent 34+hours in labor and we ended up cesarean.
“As a result I got to hold him first and was able to put his little face against his mom’s cheek.”
Baldoni’s father also praised his son as he wrote, “It was a spiritual, very exhilarating close to God kind of experience.
“This little guy filled our home with such joy all those years ago and to this day his presence lights up not only our lives but all those around him.
“I am so proud of my son for the man he has become and how he never stops learning about life, about love, about family and friendship, and about how to show up for the people he cares about most.”
According to him, he envies his son’s continual dedication to his family and his love and admiration for his truly perfect partner Emily (Baldonoi’s wife).
In the end of his post, Sam Baldoni did reflect his past year, saying, “ In a year full of turmoil and injustice you have remained steadfast in your faith knowing that truth and justice will prevail!”
He ended the post wishing his son a happy birthday. His father’s post comes amid a high-profile legal dispute with Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.
The trial of It Ends with Us costars’ case is set to begin on May 18, 2026.